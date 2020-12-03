Technical college training front line workers to fill shortages in hospitals, nursing homes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is helping hospitals and nursing homes fight staffing shortages. NTC is training as many workers as they can for the front lines of the pandemic in central Wisconsin.

NTC’s president says many students feel called to the front lines in the healthcare and nursing field. The college is taking every COVID-19 precaution to give in-person training and get them right into a job.

“More people want to get right in the trenches, they want to get the skills they need to go out and help. And that’s what the technical college system is about,” said Dr. Lori Weyers, NTC President.

Dr. Weyers says they’re meeting that desire, increasing the number of students in their nursing program by about 20%.

“We had some people waiting to get in and we just took in more students. We had to get more clinicals, and add more things, but anyone who met the requirements, to get them in,” she said.

Dr. Weyers says NTC is the largest provider of nursing home workers in the area. Most nursing graduates will fill a critical need at Aspirus, Ascension, and Marshfield Clinic, as well as local nursing homes.

“Our healthcare providers said to me, ‘Lori, we need to get more workers. We’re overwhelmed. We need your students to graduate. We need them in clinicals. We need to have them here,’” she explained.

They’re taking many safety precautions to provide in-person teaching, including requiring masks, temperature checks, and screenings, as well as smaller class groups. Students can’t afford to miss those skills.

“You have to practice giving an IV, you have to practice various things, and you can’t do it remotely,” she said.

On Wednesday, first-year nursing student Olivia Wheat was working on a patient simulation. COVID-19 is part of the curriculum here.

“We did a COVID training before we even began clinicals,” Wheat said.

Wheat says she’d usually be learning with real patients in a nursing home, but the in-person learning is still key.

“I think it’s definitely helpful because it pulls together all of our theory courses that we had before, like pharmacology and skills, and it kind of brings it all together into an actual patient,” she said.

It’s not just nursing graduates on the front lines, NTC is also training police officers, paramedics, manufacturers, and people needed to keep the local economy running.

“We’re here for our community, we’re here for our businesses, we’re here for our healthcare providers. We’re going to stay open, but we’re going to do it in a very careful and safe manner,” Dr. Weyers said.

She says many instructors are also working on the front lines when they aren’t teaching at NTC.

“I call a lot of the people that work here the ‘unsung heroes’ because we don’t know what they’re all doing behind the scenes, but they are doing it every single day,” she said.

