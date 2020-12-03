Rodgers looks back fondly on his time in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On Aaron Rodgers’ 37th birthday, he took time to look back on his tenure in Green Bay.

Rodgers hit 50,000 passing yards against the Bears on Monday, and every one of them has been in Green Bay.

He’s also close to hitting many other milestones in a year he is set to prove he belongs in the NFL for years to come.

“I feel really fortunate to have spent so much time here. To be a resident in the great state of Wisconsin, to have lived in this city and these surrounding cities for so many years,” Rodgers said as part of a nearly two minute conversation about his Packers tenure. “I’ve gotten to know some great people that lived here. I’ve enjoyed all my teammates I’ve played with.”

Aaron Rodgers, on his 37th birthday, had some pretty kind words to say about his time in Green Bay. #Packers pic.twitter.com/vWAqFM8DGm — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) December 2, 2020

Head Coach Matt LaFleur reminded people of Rodgers’ ability on the field, saying he has abilities you can’t teach.

“There’s certain things that he does that it is very, very hard to coach. And certain little subtleties that no one else sees. And it’s interesting sometimes when you’re watching the tape and you’re like ‘how the heck did he see that,’” LaFleur said.

Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show Monday that he is not done yet, and has plenty left in the tank.

