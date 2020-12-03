Advertisement

Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wis., in late August.(Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A 17-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin faces a preliminary hearing in the case.

Hearings such as the one Thursday in Kenosha are generally used to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings. They came during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond largely provided by supporters who see him as a patriot who was trying to protect other people’s property. Others view him as a trigger-happy youth whose presence with a rifle incited protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December

Latest News

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK water works
Tina VanZile named President of the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council
Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council names VanZile as president
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates
Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation ...
Gov. Evers Announces $45M in aid for restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort