Plover introduces a “Very Plover Christmas” display

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Plover is starting a new holiday tradition this year that you can attend from the comfort of your own vehicle

Starting Friday, Dec. 4, the entire curbside at Little Plover River Park will be glowing with Christmas decorations for plover’s first annual “Very Plover Christmas.”

As the last few touches are added to the Christmas displays, everyone’s ready for something fun.

“We wanted to spread some Christmas cheer this year with things being as they are,” Event Organizer and Trustee for the Village of Plover Kendra Schiefelbein said.

With the cancellation of the regular Christmas parade, Schiefelbein thought of the idea to have a drive-thru Christmas event in the park.

“Having to quarantine and social distance this is a way for everybody to feel that togetherness and that wonderful warm Christmas spirit that I think we’re all really craving,” Schiefelbein said.

Cars will drive along the perimeter of the park to get a chance to see displays from local businesses and setting up is bringing some togetherness.

“Having family helping with it’s been really wonderful,” Joliene Heiden, from River West Motor Werks and Grooming who has a display at the event said.

With COVID-19 playing the role of Scrooge this year, a drive-thru parade of yard decorations is the next best option.

“This is a nice alternative to having like that where families still feel like there’s some type of tradition with the holiday season,” Holly carter from Nexthome Priority’s display said.

“This is just a good way to give back to the community give people who are social distancing and maybe not going to the movies or going out to eat and sit in restaurants somewhere to go, somewhere to get out of the house and feel a little holiday cheer,” Heiden said.

This year’s event is called “Christmas Village” and Heiden hopes this will be a lasting tradition that everyone loves.

“I really do hope that this catches on it’s great for the community, I hope it continues because Plover itself is continuing to grow so hopefully next year they’ll have more people,” Heiden said.

Kids will also have a chance to see Santa and give him their letters on Dec. 5, 6, 11, and 12, and the event will be running each night until Dec. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. and they hope next year they can make the event more interactive.

