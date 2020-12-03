Advertisement

Palm explains too early to get hopeful about decline in COVID cases

DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s number of daily average cases is dropping. The state’s 7-day daily average was 3,596 cases per day on Thursday. The state received 11,972 test results by Thursday’s deadline -- the most in a week, before most community testing sites closed for Thanksgiving. Of these, 4,618 tests were positive.

“However, considering the recent holiday, and lower testing rates, it is too early to know if this downward trajectory will stay the course. Wisconsin still has a critically high level of disease activity,” explained DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Thursday.

The newest DHS COVID data report showed 60 more deaths and 172 more hospitalizations. In the north central region, 159 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, of them, 31 are in the ICU. That’s a significant drop from the number of hospitalizations on Nov. 16-- which was 255 in the region.

To date, nearly 83% of people who have ever had COVID-19 are now recovered. But the state still had 64,646 active cases.

There are eight patients at the alternative care facility in West Allis.

