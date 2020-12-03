Advertisement

Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week

The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green...
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have announced they will be hosting about 500 people for the second week in a row during this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team says the people who attend the game will again be a small group of employees and their household family members, and will continue to evaluate COVIED-19 protocols that have been implemented.

Those protocols include concession stand and restroom use, signage effectiveness and positioning, and distancing of seating pods throughout the stadium’s bowl.

In addition, all of the guests at Sunday’s game will use mobile tickets as the method of entry, and not tailgate in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

Last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears was the first time there were any fans allowed inside Lambeau Field this season.

If ticketed fans will be able to attend games later this season, season ticket holders who opted in for the chance to buy tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. It airs on CBS.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots

Latest News

Brewers reliever Corey Knebel traded to the Dodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against...
Rodgers looks back fondly on his time in Green Bay
The Bucks to open season in Boston, then host the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day
Packers Logo
Packers to host Madden NFL 21 fan tournament, winners to compete against players