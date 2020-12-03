Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have announced they will be hosting about 500 people for the second week in a row during this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team says the people who attend the game will again be a small group of employees and their household family members, and will continue to evaluate COVIED-19 protocols that have been implemented.

Those protocols include concession stand and restroom use, signage effectiveness and positioning, and distancing of seating pods throughout the stadium’s bowl.

In addition, all of the guests at Sunday’s game will use mobile tickets as the method of entry, and not tailgate in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

Last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears was the first time there were any fans allowed inside Lambeau Field this season.

If ticketed fans will be able to attend games later this season, season ticket holders who opted in for the chance to buy tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. It airs on CBS.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.