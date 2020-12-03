Osseo man killed in Spencer area crash

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning as Randell Maug, 61.

Investigators said around 10 a.m., deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 13 south of Back Country Road, near Spencer.

As a result of the crash, Maug, of Osseo died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle Maug was was in sustained minor injuries. A driver of another involved vehicle also sustained injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

