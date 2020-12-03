Advertisement

Osseo man killed in Spencer area crash

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning...
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning as Randell Maug, 61.(WCTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning as Randell Maug, 61.

Investigators said around 10 a.m., deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 13 south of Back Country Road, near Spencer.

As a result of the crash, Maug, of Osseo died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle Maug was was in sustained minor injuries. A driver of another involved vehicle also sustained injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

CMN Radiothon benefiting Marshfield Children's Hospital
Team at Aspirus Medford Hospital helping to offset effects of the pandemic on hospitals
Budgeting for the holidays to set yourself up for a financially successful new year
