Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa tracker website is operational for Christmas

Call 877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve to follow Santa’s journey
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St....
NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.(Source: NORAD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is preparing for his global trek on Christmas Eve – and you can follow him.

NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has launched its website to track St. Nick around the world this year.

NORAD Tracks Santa has a Santa tracker countdown clock, games, music and other holiday fun.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Santa cams will start streaming.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’

Latest News

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning...
Osseo man killed in Spencer area crash
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address media during the DHS regular COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 3, 2020.
Gov. Evers makes plea for federal money, vaccine to fight virus
Forest County fentanyl arrests
4 facing charges in Forest County drug trafficking investigation
This combination of file photos shows from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. on Feb. 29, 2020,...
Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds
No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on...
No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game