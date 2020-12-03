Advertisement

Marathon County road crews staying busy despite lack of snow

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unusually snow-free start to December is giving road crews some extra time they normally don’t have, like putting away summertime equipment.

“Typically winter hits and we have a real struggle to try and make sure all that stuff gets cleaned,” public works superintendent Ric Mohelnitzky said.

The extra time has also allowed them to finish large county-wide projects.

“We replaced all the signs on Highway 29 from county line to county line. It was right around 2,000 signs, give or take. I don’t know the exact number,” Marathon County highway maintenance superintendent Kris Baguhn added.

Right now the forecasts still show the sunny, snow-less trend will continue. So the crews will have more time away from the plows.

“We have a long list of things that we want to get done as far as training. As well as equipment maintenance,” Mohelnitzky explained.

“As far as other big projects a lot of that stops because the asphalt plants don’t make asphalt. It’s also getting cold for pouring concrete and not having to cover it and go through some precautions when it’s freezing,” Baguhn added.

No matter how far out the next significant snow fall is, crews are always ready.

“As far as being ready we’re pretty much always ready. This is our business. We got the trucks harnessed up by the beginning of November and we’re ready to go,” Baguhn said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots

Latest News

Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays begins with some changes due to pandemic
The Wausau Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve an institutional residential living...
Wausau Plan Commission approves first step in homelessness initiative
Joyful noise for healthcare workers
Wausau residents making a “joyful noise” for local healthcare workers
The city of Wausau is trying to put a stop to a small group of massage locations that are...
Wausau fights to stop illegal massage services