Marathon County road crews staying busy despite lack of snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unusually snow-free start to December is giving road crews some extra time they normally don’t have, like putting away summertime equipment.

“Typically winter hits and we have a real struggle to try and make sure all that stuff gets cleaned,” public works superintendent Ric Mohelnitzky said.

The extra time has also allowed them to finish large county-wide projects.

“We replaced all the signs on Highway 29 from county line to county line. It was right around 2,000 signs, give or take. I don’t know the exact number,” Marathon County highway maintenance superintendent Kris Baguhn added.

Right now the forecasts still show the sunny, snow-less trend will continue. So the crews will have more time away from the plows.

“We have a long list of things that we want to get done as far as training. As well as equipment maintenance,” Mohelnitzky explained.

“As far as other big projects a lot of that stops because the asphalt plants don’t make asphalt. It’s also getting cold for pouring concrete and not having to cover it and go through some precautions when it’s freezing,” Baguhn added.

No matter how far out the next significant snow fall is, crews are always ready.

“As far as being ready we’re pretty much always ready. This is our business. We got the trucks harnessed up by the beginning of November and we’re ready to go,” Baguhn said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.