Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school

By Ashley Hommer
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at the Hewitt-Texas Elementary School Wednesday night.

In a news release from the Wausau School District, officials said district administrators were alerted to the break-in during the evening hours Wednesday and immediately called deputies.

An investigation is underway, but deputies found some damage to the building.

District officials noted that since the damage was not severe classes will go on as normal Thursday. One class will need to be relocated to another room until the damage is fixed.

No other details have been released at this time.

