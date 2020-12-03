Holiday budgeting: Crash course in seasonal spending

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to CNBC, consumers have been cutting into their savings more than ever, and expenses are likely to increase as the holiday season approaches.

Creator of Millennial Money and the Financial Freedom Summit and author of best-selling book, “Financial Freedom”, Grant Sabatier, is teaming up with Total Wireless to offer tips on how viewers can take control of their finances and still tackle holiday spending with confidence.

Sabatier is an expert in financial independence. After reaching financial independence by the age 30, Grant’s work focuses on making financial freedom accessible to all. Grant’s work has been featured in NPR, CNBC, Money Magazine and many others. He was a guest on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday.

Specifically, Grant gave a crash course including:

· Build a Budget – Tips and tricks to take control of finances and tackle the increased spending during the holidays

· Assess Priorities – Steps to help consumers determine spending priorities during this otherwise “spendy” time

· Strategize Next Steps – Insights into the path ahead, including post-holiday, for people to continuously evaluate their own financial decisions

