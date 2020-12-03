Advertisement

Holiday baskets help struggling families

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is the season for giving, this year it’s needed more than ever.

Operation Bootstrap in Stevens Point is making sure no families struggle this Christmas with the help of their annual holiday baskets.

Each year their organization and others come together to help more than 1,000 families struggling financially.

This year they will be delivering over 500 gift cards that can be used at any store locations.

Families will also receive food and Christmas toys.

“I have never in all my years with operation bootstrap seen anything like how the community has come forward. I think we’ll get everything out wonderfully just before Christmas and no family will have to go without,” Operation Bootstrap Director Roseanne Debot said.

The organization will be spending about $60,000 on the holiday baskets.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots

Latest News

Road crews look to finish projects
Road crews look to finish projects
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
Starting Friday the entire curbside at Little Plover River Park will be glowing with Christmas...
Plover introduces a “Very Plover Christmas” display
Northcentral Technical College is helping hospitals and nursing homes fight staffing shortages.
Technical college training front line workers to fill shortages in hospitals, nursing homes