Holiday baskets help struggling families

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is the season for giving, this year it’s needed more than ever.

Operation Bootstrap in Stevens Point is making sure no families struggle this Christmas with the help of their annual holiday baskets.

Each year their organization and others come together to help more than 1,000 families struggling financially.

This year they will be delivering over 500 gift cards that can be used at any store locations.

Families will also receive food and Christmas toys.

“I have never in all my years with operation bootstrap seen anything like how the community has come forward. I think we’ll get everything out wonderfully just before Christmas and no family will have to go without,” Operation Bootstrap Director Roseanne Debot said.

The organization will be spending about $60,000 on the holiday baskets.

