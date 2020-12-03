Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
Connexus Credit Union donates $10K to food pantry in Merrill
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam