Helping disabled vets: Giving them back independence with retrofitted rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Karah Behrend was a communications signals intelligence analyst with the United States Air Force when she was diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (RSD CRPS). She was medically retired after being confined to a wheelchair in 2018.

This past Veteran’s Day, Karah was the surprise recipient of a retrofitted vehicle thanks to the 4th Annual DrivenToDrive program, which helps disabled veterans get back behind the wheel. The program was created to help injured veterans, like Behrend, who have greatly sacrificed for our country, regain their independence. Karah is a now Rally Car Racer who helps train others how to drive off-road, specifically with hand controls. In previous years the vehicle is retrofit by DriveToDrive, however this year since Karah has been developing her own hand controls, she plans to retrofit the vehicle she wins courtesy of DrivenToDrive. Karah loves driving because it gives her a sense of normalcy. When she’s in her car, she’s just like every other driver; no one can tell that she is in a wheelchair.

Karah also has a large presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she educates her followers about her life in a wheelchair providing them a behind-the-scenes look into her life with a disability.

On Thursday, International Day of People with Disabilities, Karah joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share her remarkable story, details about the DrivenToDrive program and how she is using her position to help other disabled veterans.

If you’re in the military or a veteran or a military family member and looking for your next car visit TrueCar Military at https://www.truecar.com/military/

If you’d like to learn more about Karah’s story and DriventoDrive visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.