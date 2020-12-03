First Alert Weather: More clouds, still nice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They say consistency is key, and that is all we see over the next 5-7 days at least.

Plenty of cloud cover rolled through the area overnight, and that acted as a thermal blanket, keeping the warmer temperatures locked in at the surface. That means instead of seeing teens and single digits this morning, temperatures are instead in the upper 20s and low 30s to start our morning out.

We will see most of our cloud cover in the morning hours with partly cloudy skies taking over for the afternoon today. With the added cloud cover, we will see temperatures jump into the upper 30s for most with a few low 40s for our southern communities. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than yesterday.

Temperatures overall remain in the mid to upper 30s over the next 5-7 days at least with quite a bit of sunshine for most of those days.

The dry pattern continues with no significant rain or snow chances in the near-future. The next best chance we have to see precipitation would be Saturday the 12th. Even that chance is dwindling as of this morning, but it is still a solid 10 days away, so a lot could change in that time. Enjoy the calm conditions while they stick around to start off December.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.