Connexus Credit Union donates $10K to food pantry in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW)-- Connexus Credit Union has donated $10,000 to the Community Food Pantry of Merrill through its philanthropic program, Connexus Cares.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication that the Community Food Pantry of Merrill puts forth for those in need,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus President and Chief Executive Officer. “Keeping individuals and families nourished, especially this time of the year and with the challenges of the pandemic, is vital for the overall health and success of our community. Connexus is proud to support the effort to make a difference in Merrill and Lincoln County.”

The Community Food Pantry of Merrill is a choice-based pantry located in the Menard Center.

According to a news release, the pantry relies on the generosity of the community members through food and financial donations, as well as close collaborations with Feeding America and other local organizations. Each month, over 600 individuals receive food supplies from the pantry.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.