Brewers reliever Corey Knebel traded to the Dodgers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers reliever Corey Knebel has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash.

The former star reliever was due over $5 million in salary through arbitration.

He has made just 15 appearances in the last two years due to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019. He had a 6.08 ERA in 13 1/3 innings last season.

From 2015-2018, the righty had a 3.02 ERA with 57 saves and 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

