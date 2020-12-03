Advertisement

4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam

By KHBS staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIAN, Okla. (KHBS) - Four children are back home after being rescued from the woods.

The children -- ages 5, 6, 7, and 9 -- were reported missing Tuesday afternoon when they walked away from their grandmother’s house.

They were found early Wednesday morning under Tenkiller Dam.

Authorities say a small flashlight helped save their lives. A helicopter searching for the children noticed the light flashing through the woods.

The youngest kids were clutching their little dog, Buttercup, for warmth.

“It’s a miracle the little kid had the flashlight on them in the first place, and it ended up possibly saving their lives,” Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said.

“They’re angels in my eyes. I mean, I don’t know what I’d done if they didn’t find my babies,” said Freda Jolly, the kids’ grandmother.

The children said they took off to go to their aunt’s house, but they got lost.

Community members are giving them new shoes and coats to replace what they lost in the woods.

Copyright 2020 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Hines
Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn gets life in prison
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
Connexus Credit Union donates $10K to food pantry in Merrill
President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou...
Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’
More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’