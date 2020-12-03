4 facing charges in Forest County drug trafficking investigation

WABENO, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people are facing criminal charges following a traffic stop that lead to a drug trafficking investigation in Forest County. According to a news release, on Nov. 21, a vehicle was stopped around 4:30 a.m. in Wabeno. Investigators said there was drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

The driver, Aimee Anwash, 34, was arrested for operating after revocation OWI related and bail jumping. A vehicle search was performed and deputies found fentanyl. Detectives said a large amount of fentanyl was thrown from the vehicle during the traffic stop and later recovered for resale.

On Nov. 25, investigators executed a search warrant at Anwash’s home. Inside, deputies said they found fentanyl, packaging materials, digital scales, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. Anwash was again arrested. A child was taken into protective custody.

Anwash’s passengers also face charges stemming from the Nov. 21 traffic stop.

Duran Teller, 33, was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Lloyd Tourtillott. 35, was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. And Tina Teller, 58, was taken into custody for possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anwash faces the most significant charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and child neglect.

