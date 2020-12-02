Advertisement

Wisconsin announces extended unemployment benefits program

The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents who have run out of unemployment benefits and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation can apply for extended benefits.

The Department of Workforce Development says extended benefits provide up to 13 additional weeks of payments to those who have exhausted UI and PEUC.

This program does not apply to people who are collection pandemic unemployment assistance or PUA.

Here are the extended benefits:

• Payment amount is equivalent to the individual’s regular UI benefit amount.

• Duration is up to 13 weeks.

• The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, 2020 or the first week after an individual has exhausted his or her regular UI and PEUC, whichever is later.

• The last payable week will be the week ending November 7, 2020.

HOW TO FILE: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/eb/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Chair Ann Jacobs (left), Commissioner Dean Knudson (right)
WI Elections Commissioner demands Chair resigns in heated clash
White House
Justice Department probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

Latest News

Northcentral Technical College is helping hospitals and nursing homes fight staffing shortages.
Technical college training front line workers to fill shortages in hospitals, nursing homes
Village of Plover prepares for first ever drive through Christmas light display
Village of Plover prepares for first ever drive through Christmas light display
Public works crews staying busy despite lack of snow
Public works crews staying busy despite lack of snow
When you think of a frontline worker in this pandemic, you often think healthcare workers, but...
Trade worker safety amid pandemic
Children's Miracle Network Radiothon
Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon begins Thursday