“We’re the best-kept secret in healthcare”: home healthcare workers playing important role during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newschannel 7 tells you about COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital, but there are many patients who choose to get care at home.

An expert in home care at Aspirus says many people don’t realize they have the choice to get care at home. She says there’s been high demand this year for skilled home health care, especially for COVID-19 patients.

“We’re the best-kept secret in healthcare,” says Cindy Rider, Vice President, post-acute care at Aspirus. “Folks do prefer to be at home. I think until they’ve had home care or had home hospice in the family, they don’t really realize the service that’s out there.”

Cindy Rider says demand for Aspirus home care has increased as much as 25% since last year, jumping from 600 or so patients to more than 839. Some of those patients have COVID-19 and would rather be home.

“They may show up in the emergency department, especially in our hospice program, and maybe they’ve chosen, they’re really sick and would rather go home, and have that high oxygen or a BiPAP to support them and to see where it goes, rather than be hospitalized,” Rider says.

Some choose hospice care at home because of hospital visitor restrictions. Some choose it to avoid dying on a ventilator.

“Folks had made the choice not to be intubated, and taken home, and taken care of. I mean, that’s a choice our patients do have. So we have those support mechanisms through hospice and hospice house to be able to do that and serve our community,” she said.

Rider says Aspirus’ home healthcare falls under the home care benefit, covered by Medicare.

For some recovering patients, home healthcare is bridging a gap in availability and desire to get care in a rehabilitation center.

“We do have issues with the COVID in our state and some of those skilled nursing facilities being locked down related to COVID, so some of those are either being seen on our in-patient level, or they’re being treated at home by our therapists and home care,” she said.

Home health care is also helping keep patients from going to the hospital if they’ve got a mild case of COVID-19, or it can keep them from needing to go back.

“We’ve had issues with bed capacity. With our emergency rooms so busy with COVID, we’re able to keep them out of the hospital and keep them from going back to the ED,” she said. “A lot of times people go back home and they don’t have that family support to care for them, and they end up back in the emergency rooms.”

Home health care workers wear full PPE and sometimes as the patient to wear a mask as well, Rider says.

They’re also caring for patients who don’t have COVID-19 but may be too high-risk for hospital care. In addition to RNs, there are physical therapists, occupational therapists, and home health aides.

“We also care for those patients who might be end-stage cancer, higher risk of coming in and having their procedure done, so we may do some of that wound care or IV therapy in the home to keep them safe,” she said.

