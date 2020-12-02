Advertisement

UW System offers $500 tuition credit to nursing students to assist in health care crisis

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin System is offering a $500 tuition credit to its 4,000 nursing students for agreeing to work in hospitals during winter break.

The nursing student would work in health care settings to help administer vaccines, including anticipated vaccines that combat COVID-19.

Many nursing students are already working in health care. But the tuition credit will offer a new incentive at a time when health care workers are in high demand and as vaccine production is anticipated to accelerate”, stated President Tommy Thompson in a news release Nov. 24.

In addition, Thompson said he is working closely with Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

“The UW System continues to look for ways to help the state during the pandemic, and this proposal is another example of the Wisconsin Idea in action,” Thompson said. “We have worked closely with Wisconsin’s health care providers and nursing homes to identify this need and are glad we can help.”

