UW Health recognizes World AIDS Day with week of virtual events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is the 32nd annual World AIDS Day, UW Health pays tribute to all those impacted by HIV. For people living with HIV, 2020 has meant battling two pandemics simultaneously.

UW Health’s HIV Care and Prevention Program has been providing care for those living with HIV since 1985 and has sponsored a World AIDS Day event for the past 17 years. This year will feature several free, virtual events throughout the week.

Tuesday, December 1st: UW Health’s Instagram (@uw_health) will share videos from community members affected by HIV.

Wednesday, December 2nd, 6 - 7 pm: UW Health will host a live event on Facebook in collaboration with Planned Parenthood WI (PPWI) called “Consent & Prevent,” which focuses on empowering young people to take control of their sexual health. Panelists will include the UW Health PrEP Navigator, PPWI education coordinator, and teen facilitators from the PATCH Program. There will be an audience Q&A.

Thursday, December 3rd, 6 - 7:15 pm: UW Health will host a virtual conversation on HIV and COVID called “Double Exposure: Surviving Two Pandemics” comparing today’s issues to the early days of HIV epidemic and discussing coping strategies. Panelists will include Dr. James Sosman, medical director of the UW Health HIV Care and Prevention Program and community members affected by HIV, with moderation by HIV/AIDS prevention activist and advocate Ronnie Grace. There will be an audience Q&A.

Friday, December 4th, 8 - 9 am: UW-Madison Dept. of Medicine Grand Rounds entitled “Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Paradigm for Population Health,” by Michael Mugavero, MD, University of Alabama – Birmingham.

Monday, December 7th, 10 - 11 am: There will be a discussion in Spanish on HIV care and prevention broadcast live on “Nuestra Salud” radio show (1480 AM, 94.5 FM) and the Latino Health Council’s Facebook page. Special guest speaker Dr. Jorge Ramallo from 16th St. Community Health Center in Milwaukee will take call-in questions from the audience.

All virtual events are free and open to the public. For more information go to uwhealth.org/WAD2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.