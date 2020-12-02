Truckers for Tots spending $50K on presents for families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A fun afternoon of shopping at Fleet Farm.

Mid-State Truck Service is making the rounds for its 12th annual Truckers for Tots campaign.

Today was the 2nd of five stops, buying more than $8,000 worth of toys, tools, camping gear and so much more for local families.

“Being such a challenging year with COVID and all, I think this is kind of extra special knowing the challenges everybody’s gone through,” said Tom Vandehey, owner of Mid-State Truck Service. “Hopefully we’ll make Christmas a little brighter for everybody.”

Mid-State Truck Service will donate more than $50,000 of goods between their 5 stops, and will drop off the items at the local Toys for Tots distribution center.

