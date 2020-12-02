Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Chair Ann Jacobs (left), Commissioner Dean Knudson (right)
WI Elections Commissioner demands Chair resigns in heated clash
White House
Justice Department probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

Latest News

Northcentral Technical College is helping hospitals and nursing homes fight staffing shortages.
Technical college training front line workers to fill shortages in hospitals, nursing homes
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump unspools unsubstantiated voter fraud charges
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Village of Plover prepares for first ever drive through Christmas light display
Village of Plover prepares for first ever drive through Christmas light display
Public works crews staying busy despite lack of snow
Public works crews staying busy despite lack of snow