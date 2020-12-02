REGI calls on hunters for donated deer hearts

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is calling on all hunters to donate their leftover deer hearts this season.

Deer hearts are one of the best things for their recovering birds to eat due to the lack of fat within them. Usually the non-profit orders over one thousand pounds of heart every other week for their birds. They say the donations are a big help to get them fresh food, and save money.

“So this is a way that we can feed them the healthiest food and it’s a way that the community can get back to us,” Marge Gibson, the Founder and Director of REGI said.

With each donation, REGI examines and x-rays the hearts to make sure they don’t contain led from led bullets. Hearts contaminated with led are disposed of properly.

They ask that all deer hearts be frozen and dropped off at one of their many drop off locations around Central Wisconsin.

Collections sites include:

Antigo

Ken’s Hwy 45 Meat Market

Eagle River

Prime Choice Meat Market 1144 Highway 45 South, Eagle River

Gillett

Northwoods Veterinary Clinic 9920 State Hwy 22 E, Gillett

Land O’Lakes

The Tackle Box 4267 Hwy B Land O’ Lakes

Marshfield

Baltus Bread & Butter 1502 S Central Ave.

Nekoosa

Terry’s BP 100 Market St

Pittsville

Cenex Truck Stop Intersection Hwy 73 & 80

Rhinelander

Ministry Rehab 2003 Winnebago St.

Rome/Nekoosa

Pritzl’s 251 Hwy 13

Stevens Point

People’s Meat Market 6811 Burr Oak Rd, Stevens Point

Rusty’s Backwater Saloon 1715 W River Dr., Stevens Point

Renee’s Red Rooster 2339 County Road PS, Stevens Point

Wausau

Zillman’s Meat Market 1910 6th St., Wausau, WI 54403

Wausau Wild Birds Unlimited 4121 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau, WI 54401

Country Fresh Meats 9902 Weston Ave., Weston, WI 54476

Wisconsin Rapids

Timberline Archery 8131 Hwy 13 S.

Vesper

Jo Jo’s 6580 Cameron Ave

Winch Oil 6564 Cameron Ave

