Public input sought on WIS 13 project in Colby, Abbotsford

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A public involvement meeting was previously planned to discuss proposed improvements to WIS 13 between County N (Monroe Street) in the city of Colby and Pine Street in the city of Abbotsford. An in-person meeting will not be held for this project.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region is seeking input on the proposed improvements until Friday, December 18, 2020 in alternative formats:

Residents, property, and business owners within the project limits have been mailed a handout with a comment form that can be mailed back.

Input can also be submitted via online survey: http://2.selectsurvey.net/wisdot/wis13colbyabbotsford

The handout, maps, a presentation, and other information are available on the project website in English and Spanish: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nc/wis13mc/public.aspx

Proposed improvements include:

Removing the top layer of the existing pavement surface and replacing it with a new surface layer of hot mix asphalt (HMA) pavement.

Reshaping and restoring the existing shoulders.

Replacing non-ADA compliant curb ramps.

New right-of-way and temporary easements will be required for replacement of the curb ramps. Construction is currently scheduled for 2023. WIS 13 will remain open to traffic during construction. Motorists can expect single lane closures or flagging operations with at least one lane remaining open to traffic in each direction. The WIS 29 on and off ramps will be closed overnight while paving the intersections. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 97 and WIS 153. Temporary pedestrian accommodations will be provided.

Adjacent property and business owners are encouraged to provide input. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance should contact the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay system (dial 711).

