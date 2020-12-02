Pet Project: Meet August

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - August is a hound mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County when someone found him as a stray.

He is a sweet dog who gets along with people and other pets, and needs a home where he can get the exercise he needs.

For more information on August visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

