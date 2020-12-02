Packers to host Madden NFL 21 fan tournament, winners to compete against players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are inviting fans of all ages to play in an upcoming virtual Madden NFL 21 Tournament.

Team officials say the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 26, will match up Packers fans against each other, and the winners of the tournament will move on to compete against a current or former Packers player on Monday, December 28.

Tournament winners will also receive an autographed authentic helmet signed by the player they play against.

According to the team, the event is open to players of all experience levels playing on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Although there isn’t an entry fee, fans are encouraged to use the donation button and give to Paul’s Pantry. You can also donate by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE to read the rules and regulations, as well as register for the event.

Anyone who isn’t at least 18 years old will need to have a parent or guardian sign them up on the registration page.

The Packers announced the following current or former players tournament winners could play against:

Aaron Jones

Ahman Green

AJ Dillon

Elgton Jenkins

Jordan Love

Kenny Clark

Lucas Patrick

Raven Greene

Lucas Patrick

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.