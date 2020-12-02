Meet Audrina and Amiya: 2020 Miracle Kids for Marshfield Children’s Hosptial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It takes nine months of waiting, before the day arrives to meet your baby.

“I felt amazing. I enjoyed being pregnant very much,” said Asavari Krizensky.

And there’s nothing greater for a parent to be able to hold their child for the very first time.

“All I want to do is hold them and kiss them and touch them and see them and say “Hi, I’m your mom,’” she added.

But for Asavari and her husband, Tom, that didn’t happen right away.

“I felt terrific,” Asavari recalled. “And then it just all of a sudden it wasn’t.”

At 38 years old, Asavari was considered a high risk pregnancy because of her age.

“So we knew from the get-go that there could be some sort of complications,” she said.

At one of Asavari’s ultrasounds, the doctors noticed that one of the babies wasn’t growing as fast as the other, causing concerns that the baby wasn’t getting enough oxygen and blood flow.

“And that was really hard as a mom, because I tried my best to take care of them,” Asavari said.

So in an emergency C-section, her twins Audrina and Amiya were born -- two and a half months early.

“I was 2 pounds when I was born,” said Audrina. “And I’m one minute older than my sister.”

“I was four pounds when I was born,” said Amiya.

“Eventually they end up in the NICU within a short timeframe,” Tom explained. “But the hardest part is I got to see the babies, she’s in the other room just worrying really about how they’re doing.”

It was an emotional time for both of them.

“I wanted to do something for my babies, and that’s not how I imagined giving birth was going to be,” Asavari said, holding back years. “I thought they would be on my chest, I thought I would be able to bond with them and I didn’t get any of that.”

Under special care of the neonatal intensive care nurses, the time every parent waits for finally came.

“Five days after giving birth, I was able to hold them,” said Asavari, with Tom adding, “Five days later you finally get that opportunity and very special though and very fortunate.”

Every year, the family brings treats to the NICU to show their appreciation for the staff.

“It is scary to think your child could be in there, but at the same time, it’s such a wonderful unit and specialized unit, and it’s a place that gives you hope,” Asavari said.

“We want to make sure that they know how thankful we are, and that they’re doing something that’s helping,” added Amiya.

They also bring treats and stuffed animals for the babies and their parents.

“They’re going through such a hard time, that you want to make them feel better,” Audrina said.

And this family knows how all the support helped them feel better too.

“It’s not where you want to be. It’s not how you plan it,” Tom said. “But boy there are a lot of, a lot of people looked out for us and looked ot for our girls.”

These parents will be forever grateful.

“Miracles happen in the neonatal intensive care unit. We’ve got two of them. And their names are Audrina and Amiya,” Asavari said with a smile.

