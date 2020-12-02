Marshfield Clinic Health System offering free adult flu shot clinics
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is offering free flu vaccine clinics for adults age 19 and older. According to a news release, adults do not need to show proof of insurance. Walk-in flu vaccination clinics will be held at the following local locations and dates:
Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center – Main Entrance
2727 Plaza Drive, Wausau
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5
Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center
212800 Stainless Ave., Stratford,
5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8
Marshfield Clinic Colby/Abbotsford Center
111 Dehne Drive, Colby
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12
Marshfield Clinic Neillsville Center
216 Sunset Place, Neillsville
5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10
Flu season ranges from December to February.
