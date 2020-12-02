Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System offering free adult flu shot clinics

(WYMT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is offering free flu vaccine clinics for adults age 19 and older. According to a news release, adults do not need to show proof of insurance. Walk-in flu vaccination clinics will be held at the following local locations and dates:

Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center – Main Entrance

2727 Plaza Drive, Wausau

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center

212800 Stainless Ave., Stratford,

5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8

Marshfield Clinic Colby/Abbotsford Center

111 Dehne Drive, Colby

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Marshfield Clinic Neillsville Center

216 Sunset Place, Neillsville

5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10

Flu season ranges from December to February.

