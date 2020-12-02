Marathon County Public Library, Humane Society of Marathon County to discuss pet adoption during free virtual talk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Like any business or organization, the Humane Society of Marathon County (HSMC) has had to adapt its operations and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hear about what services the HSMC offers, and learn more about pet adoption in general, during a virtual talk on December 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the GoToMeeting app.

Lisa Leitermann, executive director of the HSMC, will discuss the adoption process that they’ve developed during the pandemic, along with other precautions they’re taking to keep the public safe. Leitermann will also discuss the many services offered by the organization, and about how folks interested in volunteering with HSMC can get involved.

This virtual event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, please call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10327. To access the talk at the aforementioned date and time, visit https://cutt.ly/Yhlevzn.

