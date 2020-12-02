Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man found dead in a ditch on Nov. 30 as Robert Ingersoll, 49.

Investigators said Ingersoll’s body was found around noon that day along West First Street, approximately 150 feet east of Church Avenue, in Junction City.

The preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious. Investigators said Wednesday the official cause of death is still under investigation and is pending an autopsy and toxicology tests.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have interacted with the victim on or after Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m., to contact Detective Kevin Flick at 715-346- 1858.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.