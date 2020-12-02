Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney files motion to dismiss two charges

In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along...
In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.(Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss two charges late Tuesday, according to court records.

Ahead of a scheduled pretrial hearing for Rittenhouse, the Kenosha shooting suspect accused of killing two and wounding a third, attorney Mark Richards filed a motion to dismiss two of six counts his client is facing.

In the motion Richards writes of possession of a deadly weapon by a minor, otherwise known as count 6, “The complaint fails to allege facts which could allow a reasonable person to conclude that a crime was committed.”

On count 2, which is one of the two recklessly endangering safety in the first degree charges he faces, Richards writes, “No reasonable person could find that this crime was ever committed. Thus, the criminal complaint is defective and Count 2 should be dismissed.”

The motion to dismiss comes ahead of a scheduled pretrial hearing for Rittenhouse on Thursday, December 3rd at 10:30am CT. Rittenhouse is expected to appear virtually before Kenosha County Judge Loren Keating, Richards confirms to CNN.

He currently faces six criminal counts including: first degree reckless homicide, first degree intentional homicide, first degree attempted intentional homicide, two counts of first degree reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor. Five of these counts are felonies, the latter is a misdemeanor.

The teen is facing charges that he allegedly killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August. Attorneys for Rittenhouse have previously claimed that there is evidence that the teen acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Breaking news
Death of man found in Junction City ditch not suspicious
Chair Ann Jacobs (left), Commissioner Dean Knudson (right)
WI Elections Commissioner demands Chair resigns in heated clash
White House
Justice Department probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

Latest News

Northcentral Technical College is helping hospitals and nursing homes fight staffing shortages.
Technical college training front line workers to fill shortages in hospitals, nursing homes
Village of Plover prepares for first ever drive through Christmas light display
Village of Plover prepares for first ever drive through Christmas light display
Public works crews staying busy despite lack of snow
Public works crews staying busy despite lack of snow
When you think of a frontline worker in this pandemic, you often think healthcare workers, but...
Trade worker safety amid pandemic
Children's Miracle Network Radiothon
Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon begins Thursday