Grants awarded to 10 Marathon County school programs

The United Way of Marathon County handed out $4,000 in grants on Wednesday.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of dollars in grants are going to some school programs in Marathon County.

United Way of Marathon County, Emerging Leaders reviewed 55 school grant applications. From there, 10 recipients were chosen and received $4,000 total in grants.

In the release, the United Way says the schools, teachers and classrooms have shown dedication to local youth.

1. DCE School District - Physical Education buckets for adaptive children grades K-12

2. Edgar Elementary School- Girls on the Run Program

3. John Marshall Elementary School- Alternative learning sensory activities and seating

4. Mosinee High School- Feminine hygiene products for up to 75 students

5. Mosinee Middle School- Digital Graphic Drawing Tablet to enhance virtual math class

6. Our Saviors Lutheran School- Update technology to teach 5-8th grade students

7. Rothschild Elementary- Increase learning through a virtual Social Emotional Library

8. Rothschild Elementary- Enrich current sensory room

9. Stratford Elementary- Books for a second grade shared library

10. Stratford High School & Middle School- Subscription to El Mundo for Spanish language learners

