Gas station manager ordered to pay $68K restitution in embezzlement scheme

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Rhinelander man was ordered to pay more than $68,000 in restitution after he was convicted of stealing money from the gas stations he managed.

Aries Tatrow pleaded guilty to theft in a business setting on Wednesday in Oneida County Circuit Court. A judge ordered him to spend 12 months in jail and 5 years on probation as part of his sentencing.

Investigators initially stated the embezzlement scheme has been going on for years and the total amount stolen may be more than $79,000.

Tatrow was ordered to begin his jail sentence before Dec. 18. He was given the choice to serve time in either Vilas or Oneida counties.

