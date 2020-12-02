Food boxes to be distributed Friday at Northland Pines
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families in need can receive two food boxes as part of a holiday food distribution from Feed our Rural Kids.
Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2,800 boxes will be distributed at Northland Pines High School. The school is located at 1800 Pleasure Island Rd. in Eagle River.
The event is in partnership with the Northland Pines High School Student Council.
