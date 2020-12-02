Advertisement

Food boxes to be distributed Friday at Northland Pines

Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families in need can receive two food boxes as part of a holiday food distribution from Feed our Rural Kids.

Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2,800 boxes will be distributed at Northland Pines High School. The school is located at 1800 Pleasure Island Rd. in Eagle River.

The event is in partnership with the Northland Pines High School Student Council.

There were lots of requests for additional food distribution after our last two...so we put together one more for the...

Posted by Feed Our Rural Kids on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Chair Ann Jacobs (left), Commissioner Dean Knudson (right)
WI Elections Commissioner demands Chair resigns in heated clash
White House
Justice Department probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Breaking news
Death of Junction City man under investigation

Latest News

August is a hound mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County when someone found him...
Pet Project: Meet August
Pet Project: Meet August
Pet Project: Meet August
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Evers calls President Trump’s lawsuit an ‘assault’
Marshfield Clinic Health System offering free adult flu shot clinics
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays begins with some changes due to pandemic