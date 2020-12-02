First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer temps today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although temperatures remained in the mid 30s yesterday afternoon, it was still a great day with plentiful sunshine and above average temperatures. The average high temperature has fallen to 31 degrees, and we will likely stay above that for the next week.

This morning, we are off to another cold start with temperatures in the teens and single digits. With plenty of sunshine expected today, we are looking at another warmer than average afternoon. Temperatures will bounce into the upper 30s and low 40s, which is around 10 degrees above average. This will make for a fantastic afternoon, especially with winds remaining around 5-10mph this afternoon.

The dry pattern also looks to continue for the rest of the week. Right now, there are no rain or snow chances over the next week or so. This could change, but we are stuck in a dry pattern that does not look like it is going to break over the next week or so at least.

Enjoy the warmer than average temperatures and sunshine today while we still have this great stretch of weather!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.