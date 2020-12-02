Advertisement

Evers calls President Trump’s lawsuit an ‘assault’

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for Wisconsin’s governor are calling President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results an “assault on democracy.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers filed a response to President Trump’s lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Tuesday.

The state’s highest court is weighing Trump’s request to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin’s two heaviest Democratic counties.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in those counties on his way to a 20,682-vote win statewide. Trump is not challenging any ballots in the state’s other 70 counties, the majority of which Trump won.

Most Read

December 2020 Astronomical Events
Look up! The night sky’s putting on a show throughout December
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Chair Ann Jacobs (left), Commissioner Dean Knudson (right)
WI Elections Commissioner demands Chair resigns in heated clash
White House
Justice Department probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Breaking news
Death of Junction City man under investigation

Latest News

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called for unity during his farewell address to the U.S. Senate...
Alexander preaches consensus in farewell to fractious Senate
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden: I won’t immediately lift China tariffs
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that President Trump's continued...
Georgia Secretary of State: Trump's language increases threats
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers