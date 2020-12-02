Advertisement

Don’t fall for medical misinformation online

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year, millions of Americans have missed doctor’s appointments because of COVID-19. In fact, according to a recent Harris Interactive survey, nearly 7 in 10 Americans (68%) say they or someone in their household has delayed or canceled health care due to the pandemic. Experts believe these delays in care could negatively impact patient health in the long term, so it’s crucial for patients to have important conversations with their doctors about how to safely prioritize the care they need.

When weighing your options, how can you be sure you’re making the best choices for your health? Some people have turned to social media where there is the potential to be influenced by misinformation. Medical experts like Dr. Jamie Rutland warn that it is important to separate myth from reality, and that the best source of information is from your doctor. If you need help starting the conversation, there are resources like My Health Can’t Wait, an educational effort and resource hub designed to help patients have meaningful conversations with their doctors and get the information they need to pursue care with confidence.

On Wednesday, Dr. Rutland joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to provide recommendations for the types of medical care you should prioritize and how to have a meaningful conversation with your doctor to make the best choice for your specific situation. He also discussed how to combat medical misinformation online and the ins and outs of how social media plays a role in influencing people on their healthcare. He expanded on the following social media tips:

  • Look past the headline
  • Find the source within the source
  • Remember reputation matters

For more information please visit: www.myhealthcantwait.com

