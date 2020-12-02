Advertisement

Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon begins Thursday

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals like the one in Marshfield give kids and their parents hope. When you donate to these hospitals, you can be a hero for local kids.

That’s where the annual two-day Radiothon comes in to help out those in need at Marshfield Children’s Hospitals.

The Radiothon is a signature Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event that’s helped make an incredible impact in that time for kids in northern and central Wisconsin. 100% of your gifts stay local to help sick and injured kids get the compassionate, expert care they need close to home.

Y106.5 will be broadcasting Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. until 6 in the evening. Throughout that time, listeners can tune to hear stories from kids who have been diagnosed with life changing illnesses and who have benefited from the expert care, programs and services at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

To donate, people can call in to 855-255-4000 or donate online at https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/giving/radiothon

Donations can also be received over text at 1065KIDS to 51555.

