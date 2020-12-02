Advertisement

Challenges of living with a chronic inflammatory bowel disease

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, progressive inflammatory bowel disease that causes ulcerations and inflammation in the large intestine, causing symptoms that include abdominal pain and frequent or urgent need for bowel movements.

Approximately 3 million adults in the United States are affected by inflammatory bowel disease, either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis; and while there have been promising advancements, factors including disease extent, severity and response to treatment still necessitate treatment plans that are mindfully individualized to each patient.

Chris Arthur first began experiencing symptoms of ulcerative colitis at 19 years old, when he had aspirations of being a professional race car driver. Unfortunately, he was sidelined by the disease shortly after the pursuit of his dream. He says he went from being a healthy athlete to having his activities severely limited and unable to participate in any sports. He became semi-bedridden for two years, lost 120 pounds and was struggling both physically and emotionally.

He consulted with several doctors, underwent tests and was prescribed medication, but nothing seemed to help. Finally, after a visit to a gastroenterologist, Chris was starting to make progress and was prescribed new treatments that gave him a new outlook and the confidence that he can still return to a sense of normalcy in his life.

Chris is now on a therapy treatment that has helped to get his disease under control. It’s allowed him to live life on his terms, pursuing a career as a Hollywood stunt man while also working as a racing car instructor. He has a family and is once again pursuing the opportunity to participate in a professional race.

Chris says while ulcerative colitis can be daunting and demoralizing at times, he wants others who have the disease to know there is help and hope for them, too.

On NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday, Chris talked about his inspiring journey, the treatment that helped him resume his life and how he wants to work to motivate and educate others about the disease. He was joined by Dr. Arthur Kornbluth, gastroenterologist and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, who outlined more about the disease, discussed the latest treatment options, and provided tips on how to collaborate with your doctor to best manage ulcerative colitis symptoms.

