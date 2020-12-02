Butchers working overtime to keep up with deer intake

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the amount of hunting licenses sold this year is up to 820,299 which is an increase of 3.5% from 2019.

This means more harvested deer are being brought to local butchers like Geiss Meat Services in Merrill.

The folks at Geiss Meats are keeping themselves busy daily with hundreds of pounds of deer meat to process following the end of gun deer season.

“This year itself has been just crazy with animals,” Geiss Meat Services Front Office Secretary Michelle Geiss said.

With over 305,000 deer harvested statewide this year, 188,712 of those were from the 9-day gun deer season, this means butchers have their hands full.

“They’re palleted two [levels] high, all the way down 80 feet. There’s probably about 500 deer in here,” Geiss said.

Geiss said hunters are dropping deer off daily, and it’s their job to tag them, cut them and package them, with a wait time of at least two weeks before pick up.

“We do take in probably anywhere between 1,100 and 1,300 deer over between mid-September to the end of December,” she said.

She said their butchers are working 60 hour weeks to finish the job, and for some, it’s sun up to sun down work.

“It’s an all-day thing,” Geiss said. “Everybody we have here is dedicated so there’s no doubt that we’re gonna get it done... It’s just the extra time that everybody takes to accomplish it.”

As they butcher deer, that’s the work on top of their already full workload with pork and beef.

They have a waiting list stretched out to 2022, and the busy season shows no sign of stopping.

“We have archery, muzzleloader season, you know we have all of that coming up yet so... I think a lot of people are just wanting to just spend more time outside being they can’t go and do all the activities that they’ve done before,” Geiss said.

