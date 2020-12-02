Amanda Kloots to join ‘The Talk’ as co-host alongside Elaine Welteroth

(CNN)”The Talk” is getting two new co-hosts next season.

CBS announced Tuesday that Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will join season 11.

The women will co-host alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.

It’s a bright moment for Kloots, who has had a devastating year with the loss of her husband, Nick Cordero, to Covid-19.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Starting January 2021 I will be joining @thetalkcbs HOORAY FOR THE TALK! I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk I knew I was amongst a very special group of people. I look forward to starting on the new year with honest and thought provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter! To end this year with this news, this special gift is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms @sharonosbourne @sherylunderwood @carrieanninaba and congrats also to the amazing @elainewelteroth,” Kloots wrote on Instagram.

Kloots has guest co-hosted several times in recent months, documenting her excitement on social media.

Welteroth’s book, “More Than Enough: Claiming Space For Who You Are No Matter What They Say,” became a New York Times bestseller last year.

