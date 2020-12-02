Update: Missing Adams Co. teen found safe

OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Hine has been found safe. No other information has been made available at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy. Russell Hine was last seen before noon Wednesday. He’s described as 5 foot 9 inches and 150 pounds. He was last seen in the 2800 block of County Highway G in Oxford.

Hine was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, work boots, and a black hat.

If you have any information call 608-339-3304.

