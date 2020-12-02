Advertisement

49 AGs Urge Congress to Pass Extension for CARES Act Funding as Pandemic Impacts Economy

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his address at the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers, right, at the state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(NBC15)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a coalition of attorneys general representing 43 states, the District of Columbia and 5 U.S. territories, urging Congress to extend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy (CARES) Act funding until the end of 2021. The letter signed by the attorneys general and sent to Congress November 30, 2020 urged members to extend the December 30, 2020, deadline.

“A bipartisan group of 49 attorneys general is asking Congress to extend the spending deadline for COVID relief funds. While the timeframe for spending these funds may have seemed to make sense in March, it’s clear that communities need continued relief,” said Attorney General Kaul.

With several pending measures, including bipartisan extension measures in both the House and Senate, the attorneys general urge Congress to pass one of these measures to give states and local communities additional time to utilize the precious COVID-relief resources.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted nearly every facet of American society. In anticipation of unprecedented costs and economic disruption stemming from the pandemic, Congress passed the CARES Act in March. The move provided more than $2 trillion in economic stimulus to state and local governments in an effort to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

One of the restrictions placed on the funding, however, limits the money’s use to expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

As the pandemic continues to set record infections, states and local communities will continue to incur COVID-related expenses next year. By extending the deadline, communities nationwide will be able to be more strategic with the use of CARES Act funds, the attorneys general said.

The letter was signed by attorneys general in: Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

Read the letter.

