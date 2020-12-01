Advertisement

WisDOT: Thank snow plow drivers by being safe on the road this winter

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There may not be any snow on the ground yet, but Nov. 30 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin, as declared by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The day is meant to remind Wisconsin drivers of the need to give snow plow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.

“Wisconsin winter weather ranges from freezing rain to heavy accumulations of snow – sometimes all in one day. No matter the conditions, Wisconsin’s snowplow drivers ensure that necessary travel can take place,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Motorists can help snowplow drivers by driving carefully, giving snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoiding travel during storms.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says you can thank plow drivers this winter by being safe on the road.

