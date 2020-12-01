Advertisement

Wausau Reverse Holiday Parade route revealed

Wausau Holiday Parade
Wausau Holiday Parade(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced the parade route for the upcoming 2020 Reverse Holiday Parade.

2020 Wausau Reverse Holiday Parade route.
2020 Wausau Reverse Holiday Parade route.(Wausau Events)

You’ll enter Marathon Park from Garfield Avenue., and you can only get to Garfield via 3rd, 4th, 5th or Werle Avenues.

You’ll enter the park and turn right. Drive past the floats, making a loop around Marathon Park and exit the same way you came in and following 6th avenue.

The Reverse Holiday Parade is from 6-8 on Friday.

