Wausau Police, BBB advise consumers on avoiding porch pirates after shopping cyber Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals creates a wave of packages to arrive this holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau and Wausau Police want people to make sure they don’t fall victim to porch pirates. Research from C+R shows one out of three people in the U.S. have had a package stolen from their house.

More people than ever are opting to order online because of the pandemic, and experts and police say the best thing you can do is make sure your packages are sent somewhere they can be received with a signature, instead of delivered and left alone.

“It’s happening more and more, because scammers know that people are getting packages delivered,” said Lisa Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau.

Schultz says each year, scammers get more inventive about stealing packages.

“There’s scammers that follow the delivery vans, and they’re right behind the delivery van, they put it on the porch and nobody comes to the door right away, they go ahead and they snatch it up,” she said.

Schultz says 60% of shoppers are expected to shop online this year.

“It’s up to the consumer to keep those packages safe,” she said.

If you’re going to be home, track your package and get it right as it’s delivered. If not, ask a neighbor to grab it or have it delivered somewhere else.

“If you can deliver them to a workplace, great. Someone who’s able to collect them, and then you can bring them home. There’s also some opportunities to schedule delivery to a safe place like a local Walgreens or local grocery store,” she said.

Scammers will sometimes leave a fake delivery slip at the door. Schultz says to be cautious of any numbers a note asks you to call, and not to give out any information to someone if you call the number on a delivery slip. Schultz advises people to instead look up the number of their local shipping center on Google, rather than calling one listed on a slip.

If a package is stolen, consumers can report it to the BBB’s scam tracker, and let the local police department know.

“It’s most of the time not just one house that is hit, it’s generally a couple houses in a row, a couple houses around a block, within the same neighborhood,” said Mason Hagenbucher, a patrol officer for the Wausau Police Department.

Wausau Police are now able to use their partnership with ring doorbells and other home surveillance tools to investigate porch pirates.

“We would have an idea of who to be looking for, height, potential weight, facial features, stuff like that. And then we would also potentially, if there’s a couple houses in a row that have the same person doing it, we’d be able to kind of tie that person to multiple different thefts from porches,” he said.

“Any device that would take a video or a picture or something like that, would be very beneficial.”

It’s also important to be a vigilant neighbor, and grab a package off your neighbor’s porch or give them a call if you see it sitting there for a while.

