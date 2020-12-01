Advertisement

Waupun prison hall to close to address staffing shortages

Waupon Correctional Institution (Source: Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections is closing down part of the Waupun Correctional Institution Tuesday to help alleviate staffing issues.

The DOC explained that by closing a cell hall at the maximum-security facility, it will decrease the total population by about 20%. This move will help lower the number of direct staffed posts by eight per day and eliminate daily relief positions that are needed for the cell hall to further reduce staffing needs.

A majority of the 220 inmates being moved from the prison are “medium-security” individuals and will be moved to other prisons over the next few months, officials noted. However, the DOC said any COVID-19 outbreaks could lead to delays in the move.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said their population is at the lowest point it has been in two decades, which gives them the space to make these moves.

“We have been working for more than a year on various ways to better align our institution populations, moving more persons in our care to sites consistent with their security classification,” Carr said. “We want more individuals classified as medium security living in medium-security institutions and more individuals classified as minimum security moved into minimum-security institutions.”

Waupun Correctional Institution is the oldest correctional facility in the state, according to a news release, with parts of the facility dating back to the 1850s.

